Album Review: The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm

The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm

Red Velvet

Avex Trax/SM Japan

Score: A+

K-pop girl group, Red Velvet, has recently dropped their new album on March 21 called, The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm. The release has once again proven the versatility and talent the group possesses.

The opening track, “Feel My Rhythm” begins with a Bach sample that eventually mixes with the depth of K-pop music. It showcases a mix of classical music and pop. The album has six tracks which all exhibit the groups’ vocal ranges and have a variety of genres blended together. The second track, “Rainbow Halo” uses synths and R&B inspired melodies, along with the third track, “Beg for me” that utilizes the same melodies while showing off the members’ ranges. “BAMBOLEO” consists of retro instrumentals and is definitely a song perfect for spring, “Good, Bad, Ugly” showcases a slower tempo with the vocals shining wonderfully in it. The finale of the album, “In my Dreams,” is a perfect ending with soft vocals and powerful instrumentation, and has each of the members sing the mainline, “In my dreams, you love me back,” which sounds hauntingly beautiful.

In an interview about the new album, Red Velvet’s leader, Bae Joo-hyun, more popularly known as Irene, mentioned that the group wanted to branch out a different part of them by dropping an album in spring. The groups’ main focus was to create a spring album this time around and they have done exactly that. The six tracks work well to put a cohesive album together that has fun rhythms and the perfect vibe for spring.

— Peehu Rana