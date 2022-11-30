Channel your inner Gilmore Girl and Blair Waldorf with these outfits

Izabella Jaspar, Contributor

As of recent, 2000s fashion has made a big comeback in pop culture. Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” the recent Netflix movie Do Revenge and many celebrities during Halloween, all of whom have taken their fashion notes from the era of Y2K. Some of these Y2K fashion trends include chunky shoes, pleated skirts and low-rise skinny jeans.

But the television shows from the 2000s still reign supreme. Lately, I’ve been filled with nostalgia from rewatching these shows which in my opinion had the best fashion with iconic characters we all wanted to be. To dress like Rory Gilmore during her Yale years or dress to impress Blair Waldorf as if you were to have lunch with her on the stairs of The Metropolitan Museum of Art is such a dream. Let’s examine what made these outfits ahead of their time and how you can recreate them.

Become a Stars Hollow Resident

Gilmore Girls is the perfect show to start or rewatch throughout the fall semester. Rory’s work ethic and Lorelai’s ‘girl boss’ mentality is the best to watch and relax in between writing a paper.

One famous outfit Rory wore was a white chunky knit sweater with flare blue jeans, paired with low top Converse and topped off with a black choker. Fans are able to easily recreate this outfit with clothing staples in their closet. In fact, many have been showing off their recreations with the hashtags #rorygilmore and #gilmoregirls on TikTok.

Lorelai Gilmore, Rory’s mother, is another fashion icon. Her character was always aware of the latest trends and always found an excuse to shop. One of my favourite outfits on the show she wore was a red sweater vest with a white button-up underneath and a black miniskirt with chunky black heels. I think this outfit highlights the Y2K style perfectly.

Another character with exceptional style was Logan Huntzburger, a dream boy from the 2000s. His simple and casual looks consisted of knit sweaters paired with dress pants to create an effortless yet sophisticated look.

Get the xoxo Gossip Girl Look

Gossip Girl is a fashion capsule of the late 2000s. Each of the character’s outfits perfectly represented the bold trends at the time. Blair Waldorf, the main character of the show, is most often found in some variation of her school uniform. The ‘schoolchild’ look reflects the preppy style of the 2000s. Waldorf stays on trend, and her overall style keeps her with the popular crowd. Blair’s style is easy to achieve, all you need is a pleated skirt, white button-up, thigh-high white socks and black kitten heels — to make it extra 2007, add a black tie.

Serena Van Der Woodsen is one of the most talked about people in Gossip girl, she is the ‘it girl’ that everyone knows and dreams to be. Her style in the show consists of leather jackets, plaid skirts, leggings, fitted t-shirts, thigh-high boots and was often topped off with a loose tie.

The men’s fashion of Gossip Girl is similar from guy to guy, such as Nate Archibald and Chuck Bass whose style consists of the rich and preppy dream boy facade. They rock the main look that’s quintessential to 2000s men’s fashion— a suit made to look casual which consists of a slightly unbuttoned button-up with an open blazer and matched dress pants.

Shows such as Gilmore Girls and Gossip Girl have inspired me to play around with clothing pieces to transform my style. Fashion throughout the 2000s had its difficulties, and we do question why we thought it would work to pair skinny jeans with a dress.

However, the different ideas and styles on Pinterest and TikTok show that Y2K fashion can recreate excitement for people who loved the 2000s shows and movies. Recreating a favourite childhood character from a 2000s movie or show is a fun way to get fashion inspiration. The ‘it girl’ style is immensely popular right now and is enjoyable to partake in, remember to make it your own and have fun with it!