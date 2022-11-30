5 books to read as busy students

Harneet Sumal, Contributor

Majority of university work is reading academic articles, publications, textbooks and messy notes. But when was the last time you picked up a book to read for yourself? Fiction expands your creativity, nonfiction encourages self-awareness, and reading in general can be a good distraction. Don’t have the time? Check out these five quick reads.

We Should All Be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

64 pages

An essay in a book that captures the essence of what it means to be a feminist. Adichie offers a unique perspective on feminism in the 21st century, drawing examples from her own experiences and exploration. It can be read as a quick informational chapter here and there to stimulate your mind on what it means to be a feminist. With cultural, political, and social aspects, a reader can easily relate this essay back to their life. Adichie also has a TED talk on this topic and has her speech sampled on Beyonce’s hit record Flawless from 2013 which sparked the word “feminism.”

Art Matters by Neil Gaiman

112 pages

Why is art so important? Art fills everyone’s day to day from music, to beautiful buildings, Netflix shows and art galleries. As academia takes up most of our time as students, art can be overlooked. Gaiman demonstrates his vision of art in the world and how your creation can brighten up the world. This book is a four-part collection of the author’s work with illustrations, poems and speeches that can inspire you. Explore your creativity and outlook on art with this very short book.

Homie by Danez Smith

96 pages

A poetry collection that highlights the journey of losing a friend, and the struggles of living in a country with violence, xenophobia and disparity. This book covers important topics for social awareness as a reader. Pick up this book to read a couple of verses or the entire 96 pages in one sitting. Poetry has a beat that follows the story and expresses emotions like a symphony. Friendships are an important part of our lives as university students. Smith’s exceptional poetry work is deserving of endless finger snaps.

Below Zero by Ali Hazelwood

112 pages

Pick up this hot chemistry between two rival scientists in the terrain of the Arctic, Below Zero. Ian and Hannah have a rocky start having bad feelings about each other while being stuck together at a remote research station with a snowstorm on the scene. Not exactly Prince Charming and Snow White, but this cute, longing romance will brighten you after a long day of hard work. But even better, this story will warm your heart in the cold winter.

The Ice Cream Man And Other Stories by Sam Pink

289 pages

University culture includes minimum-wage jobs, waiting for the bus, cups of coffee and new life of bills and taxes. Pink shares keen observations in this set of stories. Flip to a story and fill your mind with the creatively written perspective of stories that you can relate to. With imperfect, ugly characters that have aches and pains without pity or glorification. Pink draws these stories from his own experiences working in bars and restaurants, living in different cities, and financial instabilities. Uplift your spirits and embrace your struggle after reading this novella.