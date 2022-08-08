Enjoy an adults-only night with TELUS Spark After Dark

by Riggs Zyrille Vergara, Publishing Editor

Known as the Calgary science centre, TELUS Spark might only be considered by some as an establishment meant for family and kids to enjoy and learn about science, or something that are meant for tech geeks and fans to explore their craft and interests, but for the next few months, TELUS Spark has three events for adults who want to party and enjoy with music, food and drinks while still learning.

The Games People Play

Experience a night of strategizing and winning games on Aug. 12, 7 p.m. at The Games People Play as you and your friends enjoy fantastically weird games like human billiards, mobile escape rooms and more.

Be dazzled by the headliner magician and wonderist Chris Funk who performs magic to a live music performance with illusions that can only be described as out of this world and will leave audiences wondering what the heck just happened right in front of their eyes.

Aside from the human billiards, people get to enjoy a round of mini-golf and the mobile escape rooms feature visual gems like a submarine and a pharaoh’s tomb.

University of Calgary professor Penny Pexman will also open a whole new world to scrabble and let people learn how it’s important for brain growth and stimulation.

The dance floor will also be open to music from DJ Chris Brennan.

If you want to sit down and take a break from all the fun, the adorable furry friends of Pet Access League Society are ready to welcome you with sweet cuddles.

Bon Appetite!

Travel the world through your taste buds on Oct. 14, 5 p.m. at Bon Appetite! as TELUS Spark brings you a night of wonderful global delicacies.

Digest a history lesson and learn how food has connected humanity through history and stimulate your mind on the possibilities of what might happen to the future of farming. Culinary classes on these exciting dishes are also available for the guests.

Sparking the Holidays

Much is yet to be known about this event but if it’s anything like last year’s holiday celebration at TELUS Spark, expect a night of sparkling light installations. Walk into a cave reimagined for a shimmering experience with northern lights. Warm up by a huge LED bonfire and whisper your wishes to the dazzling shooting stars at their dome theatre.

Regular tickets for non-members are valued at $26 but students over 18 who bring a valid student can get a discounted ticket at $22.