4 rom-coms to help you through November

By Emily Marsten, Features Editor

There’s no better way to forget the insanity of November than by hunkering down and watching a good rom-com!

For students, November is full of deadlines, exams and seemingly endless amounts of homework. The blustery cold wind starts to set in and the Christmas break can’t come soon enough.

I think November is the purposefully forgotten time of the semester, until it comes, where we must push ourselves to the max, put our heads down and keep ourselves pointed to December.

Surrounded with pulling all-nighters, deadline crunches and an all-encompassing depressing month, sometimes we need the reminder to take a break and do something we enjoy.

That’s why I’ve compiled a list of a few of my all-time favourite rom-coms! So take a break and get lost in a make-believe world, watch Heath Ledger sing and Matthew Goode with an atrocious Irish accent. But most of all, enjoy!

10 things I hate about you

What happens when the bad boy is bribed to take the unlikeable older sister out on a date, so the younger sister can go out and party?

With an overprotective, anti-dating dad, how is a teen girl supposed to go out with the guy she likes? A deal is struck that if the eldest, also anti-dating, sister goes out on a date, then so can the youngest.

In this case, a young Heath Ledger is bribed with wooing the eldest sister into going out with him. I won’t give you too many spoilers because you’ll just have to watch it for yourselves, but just imagine Heath Ledger belting out the lyrics to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” all the while dancing in a majestic display of chivalry and embarrassment. In case I didn’t mention it before, Joseph Gordon-Levitt also takes the stage as one of the leading men.

Leap Year

When the proposal she’s waiting for doesn’t happen, what’s a girl to do? In this case, our leading lady, played by Amy Adams, decides to take matters into her own hands and plans to propose to her long-term boyfriend.

So head off to Ireland with her as she embarks on a journey full of hilarious misfortunes and a crabby-cabbie played by Matthew Goode. With a few bumps along the road, both literally and figuratively, don’t be surprised if things don’t go entirely according to plan!

While You Were Sleeping

When a young woman saves the life of the man of her dreams that she’s never actually met, things get a little out of hand.

When he is being mugged at a train station, dream-boy played by Peter Gallagher accidentally falls off the ledge and hits his head, effectively landing him in a coma.

His rescuer, played by Sandra Bullock, goes with him to the hospital and in a blur of miscommunication and misunderstandings, Gallagher’s overbearing family mistakes her as his fiancé.

But after meeting his single brother, is the man of her dreams actually who she wants or is there something better right in front of her face? As an added bonus, start getting into the holiday mood as this all takes place right at Christmas!

The Wedding Planner

I’m sure that when I tell you Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Lopez star in this epic rom-com you’ll want to watch it, but here’s some context anyway.

Picture a dashing pediatrician that saves a damsel in distress who just might be the man she’s been looking for. Unfortunately, he neglected to mention that he’s already engaged. Doubly unfortunate, she’s been hired to plan his wedding.

So grab your popcorn and laugh along as they navigate the ups and downs of wedding planning, jealousy, and all the while try to simultaneously see and avoid one another.