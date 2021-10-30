Album Review: Faces by Mac Miller

Faces

Mac Miller

REMember & Warner

Score: A-

For Mac Miller fans, listening to Faces has finally become an easy reality. On Oct. 15, the 2014 mixtape was put on streaming services, making long-time Mac Miller fans nostalgic for the late rapper, and bringing in new fans to hear what is often hailed as his best work.

Although the album doesn’t include an entire new track list, more sound up samples have been used from big names such as actor Bill Murray, journalist Hunter S. Thompson, and poet Charles Bukowski. Even though these sound ups seem to be the biggest change on the original tracks, a bonus track titled “Yeah” has been added to the re-release. “Yeah” feels familiar among the original tracks, possibly due to it being leaked online under the name “8:21 AM” back in 2019. But the track feels at home among the others, almost as if it’s been on the album all along. Overall, as a personal fan of KIDS, I miss his use of feel-good melodies but Faces is remnant of how powerful Miller’s lyrics and style could be.

For those who haven’t heard the cult classic Faces, the album is an honest interpretation on themes of psychosis and substance abuse. His open conversation on death seems eerie now, but the album is a perfect blend of all his best works. Whether you’re a new or old fan of Mac Miller Faces has something for everyone.

— Abbie Riglin