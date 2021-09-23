Album Review: Star Crossed by Kacey Musgraves

Star Crossed

Kacey Musgraves

MCA Nashville and Interscope Records

Score: B+

On Sep.10, Kacey Musgraves released her highly anticipated album Star-Crossed. Musgraves’ unique sound has captured the hearts of many people since the release of her Grammy-winning album Golden Hour.

As a person who typically doesn’t listen to much country music, Musgrave’s work got me interested in the genre. As she continues to evolve as an artist, it is noticeable that her country influence has subsided, this is nothing new. Musgraves hinted earlier this year on Twitter, this album only included a “fairy sprinkle of country”.

The first track off of the album, “Star-Crossed” starts off with an ethereal beginning followed by Latin-inspired guitar strums. Although melodically different from the rest of the songs “Star-Crossed” shows growth and is an excellent pick for an opening track featuring lyrics such as “I signed the papers yesterday/you came and took your things away/and moved out of the home we made/I gave you back your name. While tracks like “Justified,” “Cherry Blossom” and “Breadwinner” pick up the pace of this melancholy album — I can certainly see why these are fan favourites. This album might need a couple of listens to fully enjoy it. However, this album is honest and heartbreaking, the way Musgraves allowed herself to be vulnerable through her music is beautiful and definitely worth a listen.

— Astrid Cunanan