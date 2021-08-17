Beat the summer heat with these 3 relaxing indoor activities

by Riggs Zyrille Vergara, Publishing Editor

With daytime temperatures in Alberta frequently reaching the low to mid-30s and the smoke from the wildfires from neighbouring provinces consuming the skies, not everyone is geared up to go out and soak the sometimes-scorching heat of this year’s summer. But outdoor activities aren’t the only ways to enjoy your vacation, here are three indoor activities to beat the summer heat while still having fun.

Make your own ice cream bar

Of course, a cold sweet treat like ice cream with a variety of delicious toppings is the first thing on this list. Invite your friends and family to get small tubs of their favourite ice cream flavours and packets of your favourite toppings like chocolate sauce and sprinkles. To amplify that summer vibe, make sure to add some cut-up fruits like watermelon and cantaloupe for a much more refreshing taste.

Mason jars from the dollar store to contain the toppings make even the presentation itself look enticing. Don’t forget to add waffle cones and waffle cups to your bar. You can even dip them in sprinkles for an added colour.

To make your sundae bar a tad bit fancier and convenient, a neat trick is to pre-scoop the ice cream and put them back in the freezer. Layer them on top of each other in a bowl for presentation and doing that avoids the sometimes strenuous scooping as well.

Enjoy the breeze of an air fort

If you think camping is an only outdoor activity, then you are mistaken. Creating an air fort tent is a fun way to cozy up and feel like being in a new environment inside your own home, all with the benefits of a cool breeze.

Air fort tents are available online with their own box fans and a variety of designs. But using your own fan, a duvet cover and some tape, a DIY air fort is just within the reach of your hands.

Tape up any holes in your duvet cover while leaving an opening big enough for yourself. Prop up your fan so it directs air to go inside the duvet cover. The air should fill up the duvet cover, making it your own private cool tent.

Pamper yourself with a skincare day

With the hot weather opening more pores that can lead to more sweat and acne, having a skincare day helps your skin and yourself have a breath of relief. Try a charcoal, green tea or chamomile mask for that deep hydrating treatment on your face.

Facials ensure that your skin lock in moisture without becoming too greasy. It is one of the best ways to restore your skin balance as the weather changes.