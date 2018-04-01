Authentic Indigenous decorative art gallery flourishes

by · April 1, 2018

Hanging in front of the gallery’s window are the feathers used to fan the smoke in smudging ceremonies. Right next to it are the dreamcatchers whose shapes are imperfect in form because of the natural materials used to create them. Photo by Rosemary J. De Souza

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View on Facebook

Print Edition

Mar. 15 Cover

Archives