Capturing community on film

Katrina Ebuenga, Staff Writer

Alberta-based filmmakers bring personal stories to the big screen, tethering audience members to a diverse and memorable community.

Held at The Grand on September 29, night one of Shorts: Alberta Spirit showcased 12 short films spanning animation, documentary, and coming-of-age stories, leaving audiences with an unforgettable night.

With this year’s larger collection of 21 home-grown Alberta short films, the event expanded across two nights to showcase and celebrate the range of films.

The two-part event was presented by the Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF), with audiences attending screenings at different cinemas across Calgary to view anticipated motion pictures. The main festival ran from Sept. 24 to Oct.4 this year, featuring both local and international filmmakers.

Created and produced right in Calgary’s own backyards, this year’s line-up of short films was familiar to viewers, whether in terms of filming locations or the experiences it captures.

Each film tackled complex themes of hardship, sacrifice, family, community support, and resilience through unique storytelling.

Films that left an impact

Despite the night showcasing 12 extraordinary short films, a handful left a particular impact.

Rooted in the support fostered through community building, Porridge with Love, directed by Mary Yohannes, Quay Queens: Cultivating a Community, directed by Anna Andrews and GRRRL STYLE YYC, directed by Cass Gayowski, were all films woven into women’s spaces and the support women can offer one another.

Shared support through food, love for sports in male-dominated spaces and finding a place amongst the femme punk scene in Calgary were all highlighted through these spectacular shorts.

Each film explored a different sense of belonging in women-led environments, underscoring important aspects of what true community can feel like in uplifting spaces.

Films like The Legacy of a Butterfly, directed by Monique Barrie, and Going Nowhere Fast, directed by Dylan Paffe, offered different glimpses of life; one navigated through the unapologetic and unconventional qualities that blossom from love and self-expression.

Based on real experiences, the short films offer an opportunity to access pieces of the characters’ personal worlds. Each individual’s story held space for resilience, which grew throughout their film, producing an authentic portrait of their journey.

Likewise, Renderfamily, directed and produced by Tyler Longmire, is an animated short film that unpacks the memories of a loved one. The film takes a fun and quirky spin on how grief can be portrayed, using a lighter hand that does not remove the raw task of re-experiencing uneasy emotions.

Rediscovering the relics and memorabilia of a lost loved one is not an easy task, and Longmire presents the experience as a layered adventure worth going on.

Presenting a similar navigation of struggle through understandings of identity, Itseetampi, directed by Adam Solway, reveals an unexplained connection to the spirit world from the perspective of a young Blackfoot girl.

With some fantastical elements lingering in its storytelling, the film projects the connections between nature and the body from a unique lens.

Despite night one of Shorts: Alberta Spirit being a diverse showing of grassroots Alberta-based talent, the night’s overarching theme was community, whether in the films or in the audience.

Each film opened the door of inclusion for different Alberta communities, while also creating a space that felt welcoming to newcomers.

With some films world-premiering, the night held great significance for many of the filmmakers and viewers.

And, to top off the first night, The Legacy of a Butterfly was awarded the Audience Choice Award, further emphasising the impact these short but sweet films had on CIFF viewers.