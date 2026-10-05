Thirteen Canadian MMA fighters set to take on the Octagon

by · October 5, 2026

UFC Edmonton headliner Michael Malott headlined his first main card fight in UFC Winnipeg 2026, becoming the third Canadian to headline a UFC main card in Canada. Photo courtesy of Instagram / @michael.malott

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