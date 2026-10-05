Sunshine, lollipops and heaps of trash

by · October 5, 2026

Alberta has a plethora of recycling programs to help reduce the amount of waste in landfills. Photo courtesy of Emmet / Pexels, edited by Lacey Holowaty

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector September 17, 2026

Archives