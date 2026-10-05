Album Review: reprises

ALBUM – reprises

ARTIST – POiSON GiRL FRiEND

LABEL – PSYCHO PLANET

GRADE – C+

If electronic, experimental, and eerie tunes are your thing, welcome to reprises! POiSON GiRL FRiEND, as always, captures a lot of different energy in just eight short songs.

I recommend listening to the songs independently of each other and in an environment that lets you fully hear the effects and musical elements POiSON GiRL FRiEND explores. This helps the album become more bite-sized, whereas a back-to-back approach starts to sound overbearing.

One interesting aspect is that 38 per cent of the album consists of remixes of “Un espoir pour…,” the second track on the record. It is interesting to hear how much she is able to expand on the original song, with features from Gaul Plus, AFFERENCE, and Rei Haimachi.

I do think that these remixes stray from the original song concept, and depending on how you view it, that can either heighten or worsen your experience of the album. Luckily, all of the collaborators align with POiSON GiRL FRiEND’s experimental ability, creating a stream of shared thought between her record and the audience.

However, it is hard to admire this on a day-to-day basis. For me, the depth of the sounds and digital instruments she incorporates is far too attention-grabbing for, say, walking in the halls.

I recommend this album for anyone eager to find new music to dissect, but if you have less time, I recommend starting with songs like “Falling” and “Un espoir pour…”.

—Deya Mirkov