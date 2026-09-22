Album Review: Chuck Timely & the Hourglass

ALBUM – Chuck Timely & the Hourglass

ARTIST – Role Model

LABEL – Interscope Records

GRADE – A-

In his third studio album, Role Model takes on the persona of a time-travelling alter ego: Chuck Timely. Through this character, he explores the ups and downs of relationships and single life, showcasing how it is a universal experience that transcends time.

One of the album’s main strengths is its fun. The air of playfulness throughout the album hints that he enjoyed writing, singing, and producing these songs, which makes for a joyful listening experience.

Role Model’s voice really suits the upbeat country and pop influences that run through the album like “High Hopes 3000,” “Song Is All You Get,” and “Joy.”

I found that when it came to the ballads, although the lyrics are heartfelt and emotional, his voice’s capabilities just fell flat for me.

However, I did enjoy the diversity the ballads gave this album. A song like “Love I You” is reminiscent of the early 2000s style of Jason Mraz, followed by a stronger country sound with “Chasing Midnight,” and contrasted with a slower piano-heavy song like “Good Thing.”

I think the strongest part of this album is the songwriting—sometimes playful about a drunken one-night stand, and sometimes deep and introspective about love and cynicism.

Overall, this album was a fun listen and is a successful continuation of Role Model’s discography, especially as he continues to shift into the country and folk sound that boosted him into fame with his 2024 album, Kansas Anymore.

—Hannah Flammenspeck