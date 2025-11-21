ALBUM REVIEW: TRON: Ares (Original motion picture soundtrack)

ALBUM – TRON: Ares (Original motion picture soundtrack)

ARTIST – Nine Inch Nails

LABEL – Interscope Records

GRADE – A

After a four year lapse, Nine Inch Nails returned with an album release for the TRON movie on Sept.19—a soundtrack which proves that the band’s industrial edge can thrive in a cinematic world. With the band’s excellent use of synthetic instruments, Nine Inch Nails was the correct choice for this soundtrack.

TRON: Ares is the first film soundtrack Nine Inch Nails has produced and it allowed for new musical avenues to be explored. The emphasis being on the climax of the songs and the beat to invoke suspense in the film. Listening to the soundtrack is enjoyable, especially for fans, revealing a different side of the Nine Inch Nails sound, focusing on instrumental composition.

While the soundtrack format is restrictive, TRON: Ares maintains the originality of the Nine Inch Nails sound. The song “Shadow Over Me” channels the gritty emotion of previous releases preserving the band’s signature style.

Stand out songs from this album include, “Shadow Over Me,” “As Alive As You Need Me To Be,” and “I Know You Can Feel It.” Reaching number 12 on the UK Official Singles Sales Chart, “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” demonstrated that the band has more success to come.

—Avarie McKinnon-Forgeron