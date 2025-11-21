ALBUM REVIEW: No Hard Feelings

ALBUM – No Hard Feelings

ARTIST – The Beaches

LABEL – AWAL

GRADE – A

With No Hard Feelings, The Beaches double down on their alternative pop charm and prove that catchy doesn’t have to mean shallow. The Toronto-based band has certainly made a mark on the Canadian music scene, and No Hard Feelings, released on Aug. 29, is no exception.

The Beaches lean towards the radio-pop side of the alternative genre, and in this album the tradition was continued. The tracks are catchy and complex with the overall structure being excellent. No Hard Feelings demonstrated the musical skill of the band—the bass drove the rhythm with edge, the guitar supported emotional elements and the lyrics blended with the vibe of the songs.

While “Takes One to Know One” stands out with a punchy chorus, tracks such as “Sorry For Your Loss” and “Fine Let’s Get Married” start to blur together after a few listens. Nonetheless, the album has radio hit tracks that deliver The Beaches signature upbeat tone and remain consistent with witty lyricism.

Songs which stood out in the album include, “Jocelyn,” “Last Girls At The Party,” “Touch Myself” and “Takes One To Know One.” “Last Girls At The Party” dominated the Billboard Canada Modern Rock Airplay chart for 11 weeks, a testament to The Beaches ability to fuse sharp lyricism with radio spunk.

In conclusion, No Hard Feelings reinforces The Beaches reputation as one of Canada’s most popular alternative bands. The clever lyricism, infectious hooks and high energy prove the band has continued to evolve without losing their charm.

—Avarie McKinnon-Forgeron