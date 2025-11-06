OPINION: Finding home away from home

Abby Hext, Contributor

When I was searching for countries to do a semester abroad, I didn’t know what kind of experience I wanted, but I knew I needed an adventure, a change of scenery from my small university in rural Australia. The impending question lingered in my mind: what do I want to get out of my exchange?

While scouring my options, I came across Mount Royal University (MRU). I had never been to Canada, and I barely knew anything about the country. ‘Why not?’ I thought, ‘let’s give it a go.’

Half a year later, with a heavy checked bag in hand, I was standing outside of residence on move-in day. What have I gotten myself into? I literally moved to a different country by myself, knowing absolutely no one. What happens when it gets cold? How cold does it get? How do I even dress for the cold?

What I wish I could go back and tell myself is that this is exactly where I was meant to be.

MRU’s international education program offers study tours, work experience, and exchange opportunities in over 25 countries across the globe. Last year, the inbound exchange program welcomed 81 students to Calgary, according to MRU’s annual report.

For the 2025 and 2026 academic year, MRU’s international students have spent the last two months immersed in Canadian culture—just enough time to notice some key differences between here and home. I sat down with three inbound exchange students to discuss the cultural shocks and similarities that we have experienced whilst studying abroad.

Looking in from the outside

One of the first things I noticed about Canada is the polite and friendly culture, and that most Canadians will go out of their way to help you when needed. Scottish exchange student Amy Addison says she sees the same.

“I expected people to be nice, and I noticed it almost immediately after I got here,” she says.

Coming to MRU was the first time Addison had ever left her country, let alone travelling by herself. She says the helpful and selfless nature of Canadians hit her instantly—even before entering MRU’s campus.

“I had no idea what I was doing. My phone had no service, and a stranger phoned my hotel for me to make sure I had someone to pick me up,” says Addison.

Compared to Scotland, she says, there is a stark contrast between the social customs of residents.

“People are a lot more open and social [in Canada],” says Addison. “Back home, the people in rural areas would be more friendly, whilst the city people would be like zombies. But everyone is nice here—it doesn’t matter if you’re in a small town or the city. It is the people that make a place.”

However, some exchange students say Canada shares more in common with their home country than it does differences. Mexican exchange student Sarahi Barrales Zárate says she was shocked to find that Canadians follow familiar civil protocols.

“I wasn’t expecting Canadians to be like Mexicans in the sense that we both apologise for everything all the time,” says Barrales Zárate. “Where I’m from, you’re sorry all the time, so I guess we are both sorry for existing.”

Canadian university culture is unique to the rest of the world—you don’t join a school just to study, you go to have fun, meet new people, challenge your thinking and beliefs, grow as a person, and create communities.

When I came to MRU, I was blown away by the wide variety of food outlets, sports facilities, and events situated on campus—not to mention the West Gate Social’s discounted drinks and snacks.

I was always told that university gets boring by your third or fourth year, but as soon as I found myself a group of friends, we were going out and spending time together two to three times a week. People here want to go out and do things, have fun, and make memories.

Australia’s campus life and university culture are very minimal in comparison, and Addison feels the same way about Scotland.

“I prefer the culture here—this feels like what university should be,” she says. “I feel like I’m in my first year again.”

Trang Nguyen, an exchange student from Vietnam, also appreciates the fun and balanced culture of Canadian student life.

“The thing I love about here is that people study, but they also spend time going outside, having fun, and experiencing the nightlife,” she says. “It’s a good life balance—I will really miss it when I come back to Vietnam.”

But it is not just university life where Canadians like to go all out. Trang says Halloween and Christmas are fast approaching, as are her feelings of culture shock.

“We do celebrate them in my home country, but it’s not really a big thing,” she says. “People here absolutely take it to the full extent—they decorate their homes, have a complete makeover in their rooms, and have a lot of activities and events to celebrate. I think it’s great.”

Halloween is also not celebrated to the same extent in Australia, and I felt severely underprepared when my friends had their costumes planned for a month while I had barely thought about it.

I’m currently sitting in the Airbnb that my new friends and I have rented just outside of Banff, Alta. We just finished a long hike, and are all exhausted and sore. But that isn’t stopping us from enjoying the night, watching the sun set over the Rockies, and cooking a BBQ dinner.

I look over at my friends, who are laughing and reminiscing on the funny memories we made today, and I realise that I made the right decision—stepping outside my comfort zone was worth it. It really is the people that make a place, and no matter our differences or where we come from, Canada is somewhere that welcomes us all and gives us a home away from home.