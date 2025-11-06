Nerve-racking new releases

Amanpreet Kaur, Contributor

Stranger Things

The show we all have been waiting for is here, with its science fiction, supernatural-horror, and undeniable mystery vibes.

The final season of Stranger Things is releasing on Netflix on Nov. 26, with chapter one of the final season coming to the screen immediately, chapter two being released on Christmas, and the season finale coming on New Year’s Eve.

It has been three and a half years since season four was released in May and July of 2022, leaving fans on a cliffhanger. Since then, anticipation has only grown for the show’s inevitable conclusion, which will leave fans saying a bittersweet goodbye to Hawkins.

In preparation for the show’s finale, there have been rewatch parties throughout the month of October to refresh memories and get ready for the twists of this season. The Stranger Things fandom is also coming up with their own theories about what will happen this season, which can be found across different social media platforms.

If you tune in on Nov. 6, the first five minutes of the show will be released to celebrate ‘Stranger Things Day,’ with a watch party, cast interviews, and games included. Nov. 6 marks the day Will Byers first went missing in season one, a day which would unknowingly kickstart a cult based fandom for the beloved Netflix original series.

According to IMDB, Stranger Things 4 was also the fastest streamed and most watched series on Netflix in 2022, with 1.35 billion hours of viewership in the first 28 days of release.

So, this last season is expected to have record breaking viewership numbers.

Don’t Date Brandon

Don’t Date Brandon is a real story adapted in this documentary series. It follows Brandon Johnson, a Washington native, who deceived, manipulated, and stalked many women over the span of 20 years.

It is a limited true crime series, which was released on Oct. 28 on Paramount+. The series begins with Brandon’s relationship with his second wife, Amber Rasmussen—they meet online, quickly fall in love, and are engaged within six weeks.

That is until Brandon’s ex-wife, Athena Klingerman, enters his and Amber’s newfound love story, which makes Amber dig deeper into Brandon’s life. She soon discovers his lies, restraining orders, and ex-girlfriends who are also asking the same question: “Who is the real Brandon?”

It is a cautionary tale for young people about online dating, fraud, and the dangers of placing blind trust in a partner. Moreso, it is about exposing the underbelly of domestic violence and the importance of holding predators and abusers accountable.

Even though we crave deep love and connection, we often have to face the reality that we need to be vigilant and rational about our relationship.

The story does not end there, however, with Brandon facing charges for $400 thousand worth of embezzlement, which led to his evasion of law enforcement and subsequent police chase.

With only three episodes to the season, Don’t Date Brandon is a short, bingeable series.