Raptors hit Dinos court for first-ever Calgary training camp

Julia Finot, Contributor

The Toronto Raptors wrapped up their 2025-2026 training camp by hosting an open practice scrimmage at the University of Calgary, giving local fans an up-close and personal opportunity to connect with Canada’s team.

Every season, the Raptors travel beyond Toronto for their preseason training, bringing the experience of hosting an NBA team to communities across the country. This season marked a milestone for the organization—the team packed their bags and headed out west to Calgary for the first time in franchise history. By travelling for their camps, the Raptors aim at growing the game of basketball nationwide while strengthening their connections with fans from coast to coast. And on Friday, Oct. 3, the organization did just that.

The Jack Simpson Gymnasium at the University of Calgary was completely sold out for the team’s open practice. Over 3,000 energetic fans gathered, eager to watch their favourite basketball players. For the players, open practice isn’t just a preseason ritual—it’s a chance to meet the fans they represent, and grow the Raptors community beyond the Toronto area.

“We are looking forward to playing here for you guys, and representing you and representing Canada,” said Head Coach Darko Rajaković to the roaring Calgary crowd.

Fans lined up hours early outside of the Olympic Oval in the early October heat. Even before the doors opened, the atmosphere was electric—fans were dancing around to music, sharing food, and bonding over their love of the game and their excitement for the upcoming season.

Inside the gym, energy radiated through the fans. The Raptors’ North Side Crew hosted games and contests for fans of all ages. From children trying to sink a free throw to university students playing musical chairs, everyone quickly became involved in the fun.

Long-time Raptors arena announcer Herbie Kuhn brought his trademark passion to the gym, transforming the space into a mini Scotiabank Arena experience. For many fans, this was a full circle moment, hearing the same voice they listened to on the television, now having it live in person.

The crowd was a reflection of the Canadian spirit—diverse, energetic and ever so supportive to those they love. And this was all for the game of basketball. Young families taught their children about basketball, university students hollered and lifelong fans watched with a close eye. Open practice is a reminder to the players and the organization that Canadian basketball isn’t exclusive to their city, it’s very quickly developing into a national passion.

As the players hit the floor, each one received a warm welcome from the Calgary crowd. The overwhelming response quickly made the team feel they were playing at home, as none of them had visited the city before, the fans quickly welcomed them like family. Players were interacting with fans, throwing t-shirts and signing autographs. Raptors star Scottie Barnes and newcomer Brandon Ingram received the loudest welcome from fans, showing their excitement for the two to work together this season.

During the scrimmage, fans were amazed by the intensity and physicality shown by the team. It was a firsthand glimpse into their improved defense and growing chemistry; two things that were highly anticipated at the beginning of camp. Although it was a friendly game, the way they competed spoke volumes to their determination and hunger for more this season. While preseason is often about preparation for the season ahead, the Raptors are using this time to reflect the pride of their nation—proving that they are playing for all of Canada as much as they are playing for Toronto.

“Y’all already made it feel like home, so I appreciate y’all,’ said Raptors newcomer Collin Murray-Boyles to the Calgary crowd.

Beyond the open practice, the team made sure the community felt their presence. The net proceeds from the $30 admissions are being donated to charities across southern Alberta. During their week of training camp, players Garrett Temple, Alijah Martin, Ulrich Chomche, David Roddy, Chucky Hepburn and Olivier Sarr hosted a camp for Indigenous youth in and around Calgary. Children from the Tsuut’ina, Siksika, Kainai and Piikani nations all attended to play and learn with some basketball stars.

The team has long said they play for Canada, and their time in Calgary goes to show that truth. Not only did they bring the NBA to the city, but they also fostered connections, inspired the next generation of athletes, and strengthened the basketball community within the city.

There are high expectations for the young Toronto team going into the new season, but no matter what, they carry the pride of Canada, and they will forever be supported by the nation.