ALBUM REVIEW: The Hard Way

Album: The Hard Way

Artist: Cameron Whitcomb

Label: Atlantic Recording Corporation

Grade: A

Cameron Whitcomb released his first studio album, The Hard Way, on Sept. 26. It is filled with some of his hits from previous singles and EPs, such as “Medusa” and “Quitter,” along with new tracks like “Holiday” and “Lose Me.”

Whitcomb’s lyricism is deep and truthful—he allows listeners to feel his pain, and it is heard in every lyric he sings. Through the tracks, he carries his listeners through the happiest and hardest moments in his life. You can tell he’s not only using his songs to help him heal, but also hoping to help others heal as well.

Throughout the album, Whitcomb includes several interludes that show him in a more vulnerable state than he displays through his songs. In the interlude “Fragile Ego,” which leads into the next track “Fragile,” he explains that if he wasn’t an artist, his own ego and insecurities would probably eat him alive.

Another interlude, “Missed Calls,” transitions into the track “As I Stand Before The Coffin.” It features a missed call from a family member or close friend wishing him a happy 21st birthday —a big milestone for Whitcomb, as he’s dealt with alcohol abuse in the past, something he opens up about in many of his songs.

Whitcomb has done an amazing job with this album, allowing his vulnerability to carry through every track and give his listeners a chance to understand him a bit more. This album wasn’t just about creating hits, but a form of healing and a reminder that everyday gets better.

— Abby Weidman