Surprises aplenty as NFL football returns

by · October 2, 2025

Micah Parsons—Pass-rusher Micah Parsons (left) looks happy and healthy in Packers green, helping the team start the season with a 2-1-1 record to rank second in the NFC North. Photo courtesy of Instagram/@_micahparsons11

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector Sept. 18, 2025

Archives