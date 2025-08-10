Calgary Surge clinch third consecutive playoff berth

by · August 10, 2025

Gabe Osabuohien, #22, has been a powerful force for the Calgary Surge on their quest for a CEBL Championship, averaging nearly six rebounds per game. Photo courtesy of Instagram / @calgarysurge

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector Apr. 3, 2025

Archives