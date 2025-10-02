Draw the Line protest hits Calgary and other Canadian cities

Bella Coco, News Editor

Citizens gathered under the sun at Calgary City Hall last Saturday during the Draw the Line protest to call for climate action, Indigenous rights, justice for Palestine, and more.

The national protest was organised by 350 Canada, who aimed to send a message to Prime Minister Mark Carney with a demand for “a just and safe future.”

Calgarian organisations such as the Calgary Climate Hub were also present during the march and call to action.