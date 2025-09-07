Reading into Edmonton’s book ban

by · September 7, 2025

Last Friday, Premier Smith spoke to the idea that the Edmonton Public School Board book list was heavily aligned with the new government directive. Photo courtesy of FLICKR

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector Apr. 3, 2025

Archives