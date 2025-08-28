Calgary Pride highlights growth with ‘Bursting into Bloom’ theme

Here’s what to look out for at this year’s YYC Pride

Bella Coco, News Editor

Calgary Pride returns this August with a slate of celebrations under the 2025 theme “Bursting into Bloom.” The theme provides a nod to resilience, renewal and the community garden created by 2SLGBTQIA+ organisations across the city.

The annual festival will be held at Prince’s Island Park on Aug. 30 and 31, featuring a Pride cabaret soirée, family-friendly programming and the community parade down Ninth Ave. S.E. The festival continues to grow and draws thousands of Calgarians to downtown each year.

Nightlife is also a key part of the celebration. On Aug. 29, Dickens Pub will host “Dominique Jackson’s Dollhaus,” an all-trans drag competition and vogue exhibition battle. The following morning, The Attic Bar will feature a Pride edition of its “Morning Glory Burlesque Brunch,” blending performance with community gathering.

The City of Calgary is showing its support by illuminating public landmarks, painting rainbow crosswalks and showcasing temporary Pride installations downtown. A flag-raising at city hall will further honour 2SLGBTQIA+ communities and Indigenous leaders.

With its focus on growth and collective roots, this year’s Pride blends nightlife, civic support and grassroots efforts—offering Calgarians a chance to celebrate identity and bloom together.