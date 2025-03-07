Was it 4 the best?

by · March 7, 2025

American hockey fans were disappointed to lose Boston Bruins top defenceman Charlie McAvoy, pictured, to a torn AC joint in his right shoulder during the 4 Nations Face-Off. Photo courtesy of Instagram/ @hockeycanada

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector March 6, 2025

Archives