MRU maintains a strong performance in Canadian post-secondary education rankings

From aviation to interior design, MRU secures top spots in university rankings |

Khaoula Choual, Staff Writer |

Mount Royal University (MRU) has once again exhibited academic distinction, receiving recognition in several areas in the most recent CourseCompare rankings. CourseCompare is a Canadian marketplace for education that serves over 2 million people globally, but they aid mostly Canadians who are looking for domestic education opportunities. Jessica Robinson, CourseCompare’s content marketing manager, provided insights into MRU’s great success and how the university is adjusting to changing educational and economic environments.

MRU ranking success

In CourseCompare’s 2025 rankings, MRU ranked high in five categories: aviation schools, online universities, change management certifications, interior design, and massage therapy. By finishing second in flight school rankings, MRU also reinforced its reputation in a narrow but critical category in flight education.

“That’s a really good indicator that where MRU is being recognized, it’s doing so exceptionally well compared to its peers,” said Robinson.

Key performance indicators for MRU

CourseCompare assesses schools using a number of fundamental criteria, such as employer recognition, student happiness, and job placement rates. With an outstanding 91 per cent graduate employment rate within six months of graduation and an 87 per cent student satisfaction rating, MRU performed exceptionally well.

Robinson underlined that MRU’s high rankings are partly due to its accreditation. The university’s flight school graduates have a competitive edge in the job market because it is one of only two programs in Canada to receive certification from the Aviation Accreditation Board.

In addition to aviation, MRU’s ranking performance was supported by its online programs. The university’s dedication to accessible and flexible education was demonstrated by its fifth-place finish in the online universities category. Due to a blend of synchronous and asynchronous learning alternatives, students can balance their education, jobs, and family obligations.

Effects of economic changes and student population growth

Robinson pointed out that while the population of students is not a direct ranking indicator, growth can be associated with enhanced program options and a better reputation. MRU has been fortunate in avoiding many financial difficulties, as it is serving a predominantly domestic audience.

Robinson said that MRU’s percentage of international students is still low, at about 3.09 per cent, compared to the national average of between 18 and 24 per cent. As a result, the university has experienced a limited direct impact from the current rearrangement of international student visas.

However, student demand for some majors has been greatly impacted by economic concerns. According to Robinson, “Canada’s higher education system is sort of at a crossroads right now.”

Students are looking for programs with specific career goals as a result of declining international enrollment, growing tuition expenses, and a quickly changing labour market.

The adjustment of MRU to AI and technological developments

MRU is actively incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into its curriculum as it transforms several industries. The university offers a four-year undergraduate data science program, the first of its type in Alberta, and was the first in Canada to deploy an AI-powered security system.

MRU’s Academic Development Centre also advises teachers on how to incorporate AI into classes while retaining academic integrity. Robinson underlined that the university is balancing AI-enabled learning with traditional academic methodologies.

“We can’t pretend that AI doesn’t exist, we can’t train graduates to rely on it entirely in case it implodes. So educating and informing and really striking a balance between AI-enabled learning and independent learning,” she said. “Most schools are really making a concerted effort to walk that line to incorporate AI in curriculum…while still ensuring that students are capable without AI.”

Industry collaborations and professional preparedness

MRU has established solid industry connections to guarantee that graduates are prepared for the workforce. This is seen in the university’s flight school working with major airlines like Porter Airlines, Sunwing, and WestJet. Students can directly apply for jobs through the Jazz Aviation Pathway program.

Looking ahead at MRU’s future

MRU’s dedication to student achievement and industry relevance has been demonstrated by its steady rankings and flexible approaches. MRU is establishing itself as a leader in Canadian post-secondary education by promoting excellent job results, using modern technologies, and preserving industry ties.

Despite the future of education constantly being reshaped by economic and technological shifts, MRU has demonstrated its ability to innovate and adapt for the future.

Khaoula Choual is a Staff Writer for The Reflector 2024-2025.