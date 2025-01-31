The greatest show on ice

Everything you need to know about the 2025 Crowchild Classic

Come one, come all to the 11th annual Crowchild Classic hockey match between the Mount Royal University Cougars and the University of Calgary Dinos on Jan. 31 at 4:30 p.m. This cutthroat competition is the biggest hockey event of the season, featuring two of the fiercest rivals in all of U SPORTS.

Setting the tone

The first-ever game was played on Feb. 7th, 2013 with 4,725 students rushing to the Scotiabank Saddledome to support their schools. That might sound like a small number, but every year, the Saddledome houses more and more fans, with the record being set at 12,859 back in 2016.

Ten Crowchild Classic games have been played since 2013, with the Cougars women’s hockey team holding a 3-7 record in those games over the years and the men’s squad posting an even 5-5 record.

The Cougars and Dinos face off numerous times throughout the year in sports like soccer, volleyball and basketball, but have held a special rivalry on the ice since MRU’s first season in Canada West in 2012. After every regular season game has been completed across all of their sports, the team with the winning record receives a 68-kilogram cast-iron City of Calgary manhole cover on Crowchild Trail, on which both universities are located, and keep their prize for one year. Currently, MRU holds the trophy and is on pace to win it for a third consecutive season.

Now we got bad blood

The MRU women’s hockey team has been a force to be reckoned with this season, with their amazing roster of forwards and defensemen, as well as their top-tier goaltending.

Rookie forward Lyvia Butz has been one of the most exciting players on the ice this season and will be competing in her first Crowchild Classic this week. With three goals and three assists on her ledger this season, Butz feels excited to make her own mark on the biggest game of the year.

“My sister played for MRU, and I’ve gone and watched all the Crowchild Classics when she was here,” Butz said. “The environment is so much fun, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Fourth-year veteran and U SPORTS gold medal winner Sydney Benko touched on the anticipation surrounding the game, especially with playoffs on the horizon.

“There’s a different vibe about [the Crowchild Classic],” Benko said. “We definitely get a lot more fans than any event I’ve ever played at, and it’s nice to see the schools come together.”

Currently, the Cougars have a 15-7-0 record on the season, with a record of 8-4-0 at home and 7-3-0 on the road, which places them third overall in the conference, and second in the west division. Heading into this game, both players provided insight on how the Crowchild Classic brings a playoff-like atmosphere.

“I’m obviously very excited and with every game, it does come with nerves, with every matchup, this league is close, so it could go either way any night, so obviously nervous but very excited,” Butz said.

“I think it kind of prepares us for the playoffs,” Benko said. “I know in the past, we’ve used this game to prepare for a playoff style game.”

Head coach Scott Rivett has been with the women’s team since the 2012/2013 season and coached at MRU’s first Crowchild Classic game.

“It is always fun getting to be part of such a big event,” Rivett said. “It is the one event every year that seems to bring everyone together and the energy leading up to the event and atmosphere at it is just something we don’t get to experience often enough. It is always a highlight of the season no matter what.”

Scott also touched on his favourite memory from MRU’s third year in the league.

“We ended up setting the Dinos 3-2 the year we were loaded with [Hayley] Wickenheiser and some other Olympians,” Rivett said. “To this day I don’t remember the Saddledome being as loud even though we probably only had a third of the attendance that we typically have today.”

The boys are back in town

The MRU Cougars men’s hockey team isn’t just a team, but a unit of boys who live and breathe blue and white every time they step onto the ice. Heading into this year’s Crowchild Classic, they hold a 17-5-0 record on the season so far, including 8-2-0 at home and a 9-3-0 on the road. With Clay Hanus leading the conference with 33 points and reigning U SPORTS Goaltender of the Year Shane Farkas holding the second most wins in Canada West, MRU has been a nightmare for opposing teams to deal with all season long.

First-year forward Justin Lies has proven to be an impeccable addition to the roster this year, putting up 23 points on 14 goals and nine assists in his rookie campaign, and has been eagerly waiting to play in his first Crowchild Classic.

“I’m really looking forward to it, it’s a big event for our team and it’s something I’ve kind of looked forward to since committing here,” Lies said. “It’ll be a lot of fun playing in that big rink in front of that many fans, it’s been a while since I’ve gotten that kind of opportunity.”

Unlike Lies, team points-leader Hanus has played in a number of large-scale Crowchild Classic games and compared them to his WHL experiences, favouring the collegiate atmosphere much more.

“In the WHL you get a lot of fans as well, but they’re not necessarily thousands of drunk students, so it gets pretty loud in there and it’s a lot of fun,” Hanus joked.

Head coach Bert Gilling also shed some light on leading this team since joining MRU in the 2014/15 season. Gilling began his career playing in the NCAA with Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs while obtaining his degree in arts before taking on the role of assistant coach at Bemidji State University in Minnesota. As head coach of the Cougars, Gilling refuses to mention the Dinos by name and takes the yearly match more seriously than any fan or player in the stadium.

“Well, it’s really a privilege to have that opportunity here,” Gilling said. “To get to play in an NHL arena and to see the enthusiasm of most importantly, our students on campus, and then our faculty and alumni, and just how it brings the whole Mount Royal University Community together. It’s something that’s not lost on me every year that we play that game.”

Even though winning the annual showdown is important to him, Gilling’s favorite part of the game is the fans, who create the special moments he cherishes most.

“When you do win, it’s just having that whole sea of blue and white just stand and cheer, it feels like we are all just a big family celebrating,” Gilling said.

“So every time we do that, that’s my favourite moment, is just when you’re able to earn a victory, and just see the crowd behind us and in the pictures afterward, those are my favourite memories and moments from these games.”

When the puck drops

With plenty of captivating storylines and skilled players set to battle at the Scotiabank Saddledome, this year’s Crowchild Classic has the potential to be the most exciting game of the season. The Cougars women’s team are seeking revenge as they hope to pick up their fourth Crowchild Classic win while the men’s team look to break the 5-5 tie and secure their sixth win. Tickets are available for purchase online, with the women’s game starting at 4:30 p.m. and the men’s game beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Naomi Campbell is a Staff Writer for The Reflector 2024-2025.