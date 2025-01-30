Nominations for the Calgary Awards for Community Excellence are now open

Calgary Awards winners to be announced in June

Khaoula Choual, Staff Writer |

The City of Calgary has officially opened nominations for the Calgary Awards, one of the city’s most distinguished award events. These awards recognize the outstanding achievements of individuals, businesses, and organizations that help to make Calgary a lively and inclusive community.

As the 2025 awards begin, people are encouraged to nominate individuals and groups that have made significant achievements in various categories. The awards include arts and innovation, community service, and environmental stewardship. Every year, these awards recognize individuals, businesses, and organizations that significantly contribute to Calgary’s vibrancy and quality of life. This annual event demonstrates the city’s diverse skills and commitment to nurturing greatness in various fields.

A Calgary tradition

The Calgary Awards, founded in 1994, have grown into a symbol of civic pride, reflecting the bright spirit of the community. With over a dozen award categories, the program honours a wide range of accomplishments that contribute to Calgary’s cultural, social and economic development. From unsung individuals quietly impacting their communities to high-profile visionaries redefining industries, the awards recognize a fair share of achievements.

Every year, Calgarians have the opportunity to nominate candidates, making the awards a truly community-driven project. This strategy ensures that the recipients represent the city’s diverse population and highlight contributions that would otherwise go unreported. The awards also serve as a reminder of the collaborative work required to create a welcoming and prosperous community.

Award categories

The Calgary Awards consist of 13 categories, each concentrating on a unique area of excellence. Some of the more notable categories are:

The Citizen of the Year Award which recognizes an individual whose leadership and volunteer activities have had a significant impact on Calgary.

which recognizes an individual whose leadership and volunteer activities have had a significant impact on Calgary. Community Advocate Awards honour individuals or groups who have made outstanding contributions to social, cultural or environmental problems.

honour individuals or groups who have made outstanding contributions to social, cultural or environmental problems. The W.O. Mitchell Book Prize celebrates Calgary-based authors who have made important contributions to literature.

celebrates Calgary-based authors who have made important contributions to literature. The Environmental Achievement Award recognizes projects that promote environmental stewardship and sustainability.

recognizes projects that promote environmental stewardship and sustainability. The Grant MacEwan Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a person’s lifelong commitment to community service and development.

recognizes a person’s lifelong commitment to community service and development. The Youth Awards recognize young Calgary residents who have displayed leadership, inventiveness and community service.

Additional categories include awards for corporate innovation, accessibility, culture and the arts.

The nominating process

The Calgary Awards prioritize community involvement at all stages, beginning with the nomination process. Citizens are urged to nominate individuals or organizations that they believe deserve attention. This grassroots method ensures that the awards are inclusive and reflective of the city’s diverse population.

Once nominations are closed, a selection committee of experts and community leaders review the entries. The evaluation process includes a thorough examination of the nominee’s accomplishments to ensure that recipients have truly made a difference in their field of expertise.

Beyond recognition

While the awards are a celebration, their significance goes far beyond the event. Recipients frequently indicate that the award motivates them to start new projects or expand on existing ones. The awards also provide grassroots organizations and young leaders attention and reputation, which leads to financing opportunities and partnerships.

The Calgary Awards also act as a catalyst for larger discussions regarding community building. By highlighting accomplishments in areas such as sustainability, diversity, and innovation, the program encourages individuals to consider how they, too, can help build a stronger, more successful Calgary.

The City’s role

The City of Calgary has a significant impact on the award’s performance. By hosting the event, encouraging nominations and promoting its inhabitants’ achievements, the city guarantees that the program remains an important part of its cultural fabric. The Calgary Awards demonstrate the city’s dedication to recognizing and promoting excellence at all levels of society.

Looking forward

As Calgary grows and evolves, the Calgary Awards serve as a compelling reminder of the value of recognizing local achievements. They motivate individuals to set higher goals, think bigger and contribute to the greater good.

The awards promote community pride and unity by honouring those who set a good example. They remind Calgarians that their efforts, no matter how large or small, can have a lasting influence.

The Calgary awards provide a unique opportunity for Mount Royal University (MRU) students to celebrate their achievements or acknowledge the achievements of others. MRU students can showcase their academics, leadership, or community service by entering categories like Youth Awards, Citizen of the Year, and Environmental Achievement awards. Students play an important role in demonstrating Calgary’s culture of innovation and compassion, whether they nominate themselves or celebrate loved ones such as mentors, family, and friends who make a difference.