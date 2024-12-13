The key to happiness

A short explanation on the art of practicing Hygge |

Emma Marshall, Arts Editor |

The winter air drapes our city in white and coaxes the geese away. Calgarians dust off their winter jackets, a task much easier than brushing two feet of snow from their cars. Even the sun hides in times like these. The impending winter ahead of us is daunting for most, digging up old feelings of tiredness, despair, and longing.

Skin once covered in sunscreen turns to long sleeves and gloves. Where has our summer gone? Lost like an old friend, we welcome back the heaviness of December. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

Hygge: Finding Warmth in Winter

Hygge, pronounced hoo-ga, is a psychological state emphasizing comfort, warmth, and togetherness. Hard to say, and harder to explain, Hygge has no direct translation to English. In short, it is a pillar in Scandinavian culture, and it promotes their everyday values of slowing down and finding joy in the small things.

Hygge dates back to the 17th century, going by various definitions throughout the Middle Ages. The lifestyle gained traction in the past 30 years, with examples of Hygge showcased in Danish pop culture.

In 2016, author Meik Wiking published The Little Book of Hygge, a complete guide to tapping into this Nordic way of living, backed by analysis from The Happiness Research Institute in Copenhagen. Shortly after, it was deemed the Oxford Dictionary’s word of the year, meaning “to find magic in the ordinary.” In 2017, the use of #Hygge on Instagram reached international audiences and became viral across the globe.

Though Wiking did not invent this practice, he managed to explain it in a global, digestible way. This type of living focuses on shifting energy towards atmosphere, presence, pleasure, and togetherness, to live well no matter the season. Outlining the 10 rules of Hygge, Wiking emphasizes this lifestyle as “a survival strategy” in Nordic countries, a reference to the short days and long winters — something Denmark is particularly familiar with. Something we as Calgarians are familiar with, too.

But, Denmark ranks over 10 places higher than Canada on the World Happiness Scale. Maybe we can’t blame the weather anymore.

So why not take a page out of their book? Here’s a revised guide on how to practice the art of Hygge and beat the winter blues.

Atmosphere and shelter

The first step to being relaxed is a cozy home. We all know about spring cleaning, but tend to neglect fall de-cluttering. Taking the time to go through cupboards and common areas, tossing and donating anything you don’t need, and doing a thorough deep clean is hugely rewarding. A metaphor for decluttering your mind, getting rid of dust bunnies and old recycling frees up space to focus on what is right in front of you. Wiking also emphasizes the role of light in creating atmosphere. Turn off the fluorescent bulbs and opt for dimmer candles or lamps.

Presence and pleasure

Being where your feet are is of utmost importance in practicing Hygge. The world outside may be cold, dark, and downright bad at times, but one can find pleasure in being present. The Hygge lifestyle suggests taking one minute every hour to check in with your body. Notice the blanket draped on your legs, or the warmth of the dog beside you. Notice if you need water, tea, a snack, or even a shower. People are encouraged to turn off their phones and be present in the world around them.

According to Wiking, the annual consumption of sweets by one person is 4.2kg, whereas the Danish average is 8.2kg. Hygge begs people to enjoy that chocolate bar or pastry without feeling bad about it.

Equality and gratitude

Using the phrase ‘we over me,’ Wiking emphasizes the importance of community health over individual health. This is because there is an increase in serotonin when giving back or helping out, and it results in friends or neighbors feeling loved and supported. This might mean brushing snow off your neighbor’s car in the morning, paying for the coffee of the person behind you, or even just having friends over for a warm meal.

It is in these moments that we should feel grateful. Not only to have a community around us, or a warm shelter where we can retreat, but Wiking notes that “this might be as good as it gets.” Practicing daily gratitude can open your eyes to the joy in the world, and it is as easy as writing five things you are grateful for each day.

Harmony and truce

This pillar is about acknowledging that the people around you already like you. Engage in harmony by leaving out conversations on finances, politics, or achievements. Just be yourself with the people you love. There is magic in that.

Comfort and Togetherness

Though Hygge can be practiced alone, and time spent by yourself is not to be taken for granted, the true state of being comes out when surrounded by others. It is advised to make yourselves comfortable with blankets, pillows, and warm drinks. Enjoy the time together by playing card games or trivia, or just having good conversation.

Typically, those who live by Hygge do not include substances in their routine. This means no alcohol or cannabis to unwind, but rather engaging in thoughtful and comforting rest.

Finding Hygge in the everyday

Since the globalization of the term, specific recipes, examples, and routines of Hygge can be found with one Google search. While the internet can supply great ideas, the true nature of Hygge is not found online. Rather, it is found in your home, surrounded by loved ones with warm feet and full bellies.

Emma Marshall is the Arts Editor for The Reflector 2024-2025. She is in her third year of journalism, from Northern England, and her childhood was filled with constant movement and travel.