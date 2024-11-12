OPINION: Khalistan, land of the Khalsa

by · November 12, 2024

In 1699, Khalsa was established by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, with the intent to empower Sikhs. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector Nov. 7, 2024

Related Posts

No related posts.

Archives