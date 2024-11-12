OPINION: Khalistan, land of the Khalsa

Jazmin Singh Kaur, Contributor |

Khalistan, meaning the land of the Khalsa. Derived from the Arabic word “khalis,” Khalsa means pure.

Khalsa was established in 1699 by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh Guru, and it was created to empower Sikhs to defend and protect those who are oppressed and to always do the right thing. Being part of the Sikh community means that one should always advocate for justice, dedicate oneself to selfless service, be spiritually disciplined, have compassion for others, make an honest living and always share.

The Khalistan Movement is a nationalist movement that seeks an independent homeland for the Sikhs within India. The need for sovereignty and cultural preservation is what has served as the fundamental basis for Sikhs for this movement, specifically during the 1970s and 1980s as they started to demand more autonomy in action to political, economic, and cultural concerns. As India becomes more and more Hindu nationalist and the government suppresses Sikhs and other minorities, many Sikhs see the Khalistan Movement as the only way to be able to defend and protect Sikh heritage, culture, and rights against the increasing degradation and persecution in India.

The grand majority of Sikhs envision Khalistan as similar to Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji’s empire. His Sikh empire was filled with prosperity and secularism. The Sikh empire at that time had the lowest ever crime rate and the highest education rate, no one went hungry on the streets, and there was no capital punishment. Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji’s cabinet consisted of 15 people and only seven of those were Sikhs, the rest were Hindus and Muslims. He is viewed as a merciful and humane ruler who defeated his enemies with kindness. Just as how this Sikh empire was not only for Sikhs, Khalistan hopes to also be a nation for everyone.

Sant Jarnail Singh Ji Khalsa Bhindranwale was a Sikh leader who promoted Sikh values and defended anyone who sought his help regardless of their religion. In response to the involvement he had, he had direct confrontations with the Indian government, leading to an attack by the Indian army at the Golden Temple as well as over 40 Gurudwaras on June 1984 through what they called Operation Blue Star. This attack killed thousands of civilians who were trapped inside the Sikh temples, sparing no one, not even little kids. This attack was yet another instance of the ongoing Sikh genocide in India, and even to this date, India continues to violate basic human rights for Sikhs which only gives more determination to Sikhs for a sovereign state.

During the last few years, the method in which the Khalistan Movement has been described in Indian media, often called “Godi media” since it supports official narratives, has led to a number of inaccuracies and misinformation. Many mainstream media outlets describe the movement as a threat to national security labelling Sikhs as radicals instead of properly highlighting Sikh demands for justice and self-determination.

While India keeps trying to silence Sikhs, the Sikh diaspora worldwide is as strong as it has ever been. Khalistan is more than a country, it symbolizes the principles of independence, sovereignty, autonomy, justice, and cultural preservation. It’s a society that intends to create a society where justice thrives and diversity prospers.