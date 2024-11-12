Bridal budgeting

Daria Orth, Contributor |



On Oct. 27, the TELUS Convention Centre hosted a bridal expo. With vendors setting up booths for all kinds, there were wedding preparations from bouquets to DJs. The main attraction, however, was the many bridal and prom dress companies advertising gowns to browse or buy.

There are lots of expenses associated with planning a marriage ceremony on top of everyday bills that need to be paid. Finding a reasonable budget for the perfect dress can be a challenge. The cheapest option might not always be the desired option, and what bride doesn’t want to look beautiful on her wedding day?

Dresses in different styles and sizes, ranging from two to 24, were set up with changing rooms and full-body mirrors to help the shoppers choose their best look.

Two major retailers, ETHOS BRIDAL and Cameo & Cufflinks, had huge 40 per cent to 80 per cent off sales, making this the perfect market for future brides. Pop-up boutique festivals make looking for a stunning gown without spending a damaging amount of money much easier.

The expo even took bridesmaids into consideration with $50 dresses that can normally go from $200 to $600. An experience like this makes shopping enjoyable for future brides to be.

Whether they are juggling work, school, or rent, this expo offered an affordable way to style themselves for their special day.

Much like a wedding, a high school graduation is another memorable day where every girl deserves to feel like a princess. Prom-style dresses are also very expensive under regular circumstances, which makes the shopping experience frustrating for girls who can’t, or don’t want to spend too much.

Fortunately, the Cinderella Project came to the rescue providing a wide selection of graduation gowns ready to be worn.

Sylvia Galica-Casuncad, the outreach coordinator of the project, said that the main goal is to ensure that gowns are accessible to students who may have financial concerns.

The non-profit organization gives future graduates the chance to wear gorgeous attire at their graduation ceremony.

“We do this Bridal Expo with all donations, so the dresses that are bought go back to the Cinderella project,” she said.

This way, dresses are being reused and recycled for someone else to proudly and confidently wear. The organization makes dreams come true for everyone regardless of the situation that they are in.

“This is a way for us to donate or to fundraise for the program.”

The expo vendors made sure to include everything that needs to be considered for event planning.

Photographers, DJs, makeup artists, customized perfume companies and many other festive must-haves filled the hall.

The event made sure to include suit companies for the grooms, and children’s dresses for the flower girls.

While all necessary for wedding organizing, having financial flexibility for wedding dress shoppers is what really made this expo shine.

Brides and graduates can rest assured that shopping is available for everyone, sometimes it’s just about knowing where to look.

The event left people feeling fabulous and wardrobe-ready to take on a significant day that they will forever look back on.

This show comes to the TELUS Convention Centre on the last Sunday of October annually, which lands on Oct. 25, 2025 for any future brides looking for a bargain.

Daria Orth is a Staff Writer for The Reflector 2024-2025.