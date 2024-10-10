Beware of ghosts

Greg Derer, Contributor |

Leaves are falling, and the days are growing shorter. Fall is officially here, and is arguably the eeriest time of year.

In anticipation of the Halloween season, Vertigo Theatre is putting on its own rendition of The Woman in Black based on the 1983 gothic horror novel by the same name, written by Susan Hill.

The plot of the original novel follows Arthur Kipps, an estate solicitor who recounts his weeklong visit at the Eel Marsh house in a small English seaside town. With suspense and jumpscares, the play explores all of the unexplained and terrifying experiences during his stay, including the chilling sights of a ghastly figure referred to as the woman in black.

“ We’re in a time right now where, because of how intense everything is around the world, audiences are looking for something that demands their engagement, that demands their attention, because if you don’t grab their attention, I don’t think they’re going to be interested,” said artistic director Jack Grinhaus.

With only two actors on the stage during this performance, viewers can expect an abundance of visual effects in the production. This show puts a large emphasis on sound and light, which Grinhaus claims is a crucial aspect in replicating the tense atmosphere of horror.

Grinhaus insists there is something abnormal and perhaps even paranormal when rehearsing the content of this play, as the cast and crew encountered strange occurrences while rehearsing.

“One of the things you risk doing this play is you may actually invoke some real spirits. And so it may be that there are spirits that exist, and if they do, that would be amazing to see, wait and find out,” Grinhaus said. “Every time we’re dealing with the dead, somehow they come to let us know.”

The play strays slightly from the original novel, working with themes and concepts that are very relevant in the world today.

“Sometimes it’s not the play, but it’s the world around you that has changed. Whether it’s what is happening in the Middle East or the many school shootings, there’s so many stories about parents losing children right now. This play makes sense, and that’s one of the scariest things about it,” Grinhaus said.

This performance will run from Sept. 28. to Oct. 27., and attendees can expect a suspense-filled two hour viewing of the play. Tickets for this event start at $30 and can be purchased from Vertigo Theatre’s website.

The Woman in Black kicks off the Vertigo Theatre’s upcoming yearly seasonal showcase, where viewers can expect a lot more thrilling and gruesome productions in the coming months.

The world can be a scary place at times, especially now. Heightened political tensions are on the rise, and violence is seemingly more present in the news. Vertigo Theatre aims to give viewers a break from the real world with this production and offer a little theatrical distraction.