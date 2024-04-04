Housing Hell: finding a home in a housing crisis

Liam Rockliffe, Staff Writer |

Partying, homework, skipping class, and fear of homelessness are all core pillars to a university student’s life. Finding a place to stay while attending college, especially if you’re not originally from the same city as the university, can be daunting.

Reviewing the 2024 Rental Market Report provides a look into the hazardous state of the housing market. “Canada is experiencing record-low vacancy rates (1.5 per cent) and record-high average rent growth (8 per cent) in 2023”. These conditions create a market where landlords can expect to be paid whatever number they choose. Vacancy continues to lower in cities like Calgary and Edmonton, and both cities have the highest rental increase. The study also finds that the boom of rent prices has out-paced wage growth.

However, the Students Association of Mount Royal University (SAMRU) has many resources for students trying to find a home. SAMRU has partnered with Places4Students.com to help students find off-campus housing and help students understand Alberta’s Residential Tenancies Act.

Alberta has many laws surrounding tenancy to protect landlords and tenants. These base laws dictate that tenants must pay rent on time, not commit crime, and keep the place clean. It also requires landlords to keep the unit available for the term of the lease, keep it peaceful, provide tenants with a “notice of the landlord” (a simple sheet with landlords contact information in writing and a signature of the landlord), and importantly keep the living quarters livable. This means the place must not have bed bugs, must have heating and water (hot and cold), and be maintained in a windproof and waterproof condition, as outlined in the Housing Regulations.

Landlords will also provide tenants with a tenancy agreement, where specific terms of the location can be determined. These usually restate the base values of the housing regulations, with details such as rent amount, how and when they expect it to be payed, information about parking and utilities (if they are provided, and the cost associated with them), insurance requirements, and information on additional fees (such as NSF charges, guests, pets, etc.). It also includes information on the security deposit, such as the price (usually set at around half a month’s rent), and when it is to be paid and paid back to the tenant. If the tenant doesn’t agree with any of the terms they have the ability to tell the landlord and arrange other terms before signing.

When looking for a place in Calgary, it’s important to see the location in person and get as many details as you can about other roommates, rules, and utilities. This also provides a valuable opportunity to meet the landlord and research beforehand about the property or deal. The location of the rental is equally important, as just five minutes can be the difference between attending class or not.

It’s important to come prepared for off-campus rentals as well, with documentation such as character references, identification, and set up ways to pay the rent, such as E-transfer, cheques, or cash. It is also important to understand utility bills and how the landlord can choose whether or not utilities are included in the rent. CBC has an article on this.

Mark Keller, Director of Residence Service at Mount Royal University said that Residence Services is currently accepting applications for the 2024-2025 academic year.

“It’s important to note that we have received a higher than usual number of applications and so we can’t guarantee a space in residence for any applicant,” Keller said. “If you’re considering applying we strongly encourage you to submit an application as soon as possible!”

MRU residence provides an easy to follow list on applying for residence. First is by choosing how long you wish to live in Residence and your preferred room type which varies from one bed, two beds, and four beds. Secondly, students and residents must understand the responsibilities as a Mount Royal residence by reading the accommodation agreement, residence handbook and conduct guide, and the ResNET acceptable use policy.

Prospective residents must then submit their application and $60 non-refundable application fee via the residence portal. Residents will then pay a $400 deposit to keep their spot within Residence to which then they will receive a housing offer which will be sent via email. As long as residents pay the required fees by the deadlines, Residence will then send out move-in procedures before the semester starts.