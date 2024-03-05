Album Review: COMING HOME by Usher

COMING HOME

Usher

mega/gamma

GRADE: C

Just two days before his Superbowl Half-Time performance, Usher released his ninth full-length studio album, COMING HOME. With no album releases since 2018, this was a long-awaited drop for fans. In an era where nostalgia often collides with the demands of a rapidly evolving music industry, Usher faces the struggle of many senior Hollywood stars – adapting to survive while staying true to his signature sound. For fans who have been eagerly awaiting his comeback, this album is a homecoming celebration, marking the resurgence of a legendary artist in his prime.

He uses collaborations to spin this album into a contemporary work but ensures that his velvet vocals still remain a centerpiece in the overall sound. By including modern voices like Burna Boy, 21 Savage, and H.E.R, he successfully tailors the album to younger R&B audiences, while still preserving the nostalgic feel of his music as a whole for the older generations. Tracks like “Good Good” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage showcase Usher’s commanding presence and mature lyrical content.

Some notable moments of the album include the balladic compositions used across all 20 tracks to maintain a coherent vibe. Specifically, the piano saga used in “Risk it All,” featuring H.E.R., is where Usher’s vocal range truly stands out. In “Bop,” Usher explores the boundaries of communication through art as this song feels the most authentic of the album. However, some of the tracks experienced misfires as he seems to lean too heavily on Top 40 trends, such as how “A-Town Girl” and “Keep On Dancing” missed the mark in terms of standing out against other tracks on the album and even against competitors’ music. Despite these shortcomings, COMING HOME has a solid narrative and has successfully put Usher on the map in terms of contemporary R&B.

With a leaner structure and more daring construction, COMING HOME could have reached greater heights. Nonetheless, the album portrays love as a multifaceted experience. As Usher continues to evolve as a seasoned entertainer, COMING HOME stands as a testament to his talent and his unwavering commitment to his craft. It’s a chance for him to reclaim his throne as the king of R&B and prove his enduring relevance in today’s ever-evolving music landscape. Overall, COMING HOME represents a respectable addition to Usher’s discography and a promising sign of his ongoing career renaissance.

—Emma Marshall