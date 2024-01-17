Album Review: Thank God We Left The Garden by Jeffrey Martin

Thank God We Left The Garden

Jeffrey Martin

Fluff and Gravy

Score: A+

Thank God We Left The Garden is the fourth studio album by American musician Jeffrey Martin. Released on Nov. 3, it was recorded in a small shack he built in Portland, Oregon.

The album consists of 11 songs that move you with the simplicity of his voice, a soft folk sound with an emotional richness. As if he infused his songs with heartfelt emotion that is more apparent with each listen.

“Paper Crown” is an honorable mention, it pokes your heart with his sweet lyrical storytelling. Martin created a spacious sound, inviting listeners into a safe and cozy space where they can reflect on the persistence of evil in the midst of good. He welcomes you to remember the beauty of the world around you through his music.

There is a consistent theme of human persistence and strength, the urge to experience the full scope of existence.

To remember what it is to be alive, Martin delivered an album that lightens you up with each song, a liberating listen.

–Jillian Zack