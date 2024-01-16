Debunking Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Purr gummy vitamins

by · January 16, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian endorsing LemmePurr, a gummy that claims to “support freshness and taste.” Photo taken from Lemme Instagram

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector Jan. 11, 2024

Archives