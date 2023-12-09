Christmas through the theatrical looking glass

By Noel Ormita, Staff Writer

With the end of the Fall semester comes the holiday season. Whether you have started listening to Christmas tunes or getting your festive gear out of the closet—there’s no denying that the jingle bells are ringing.

There’s one Christmas tradition I will never break—loving holiday stories. Whether you’re celebrating the birth of Jesus, adhering to the festival of lights during Hanukkah, reuniting with friends and family, or just wanting a break off campus, it’s a season to be merry.

But, why not do something different this year? Instead of watching the same movies on television, discover the beauty in theatre productions.

On your toes

First position, grab a companion. Second position, save the date and buy a ticket. Alberta Ballet’s The Nutcracker is showing from Dec. 15 to Dec. 24 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

In this timeless story about the magic behind friendship and love with classic characters like Klara, Rat Tsar and Sugar Plum Fairy, be entranced by the live music of the Edmonton Symphony and Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.

The return of a holiday classic

Naughty or nice, who will you be this Christmas? Maybe learn from the story of Ebenezer Scrooge in this classic tale.

The local production of Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol returns to Theatre Calgary after nearly three years. Follow Scrooge in a journey with the Spirit of Christmas’ past, present and future to discover the warmth of kindness and the true meaning of Christmas in the most awaited show, with tickets selling out fast.

The show will draw its curtains on Dec. 31.

Christmas with a twist

Looking for something different but familiar? Maybe you’re tired of the classics? StoryBook Theatre’s One Christmas Carol adds a twist to the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge. You won’t be seeing one, or two, or three — try 35.

In this one-woman show, Natascha Girgis really can do it all. She opens the show like you’ve never seen or thought of before on Dec. 1 until Dec. 29 in a new masterpiece approach towards a timeless tale.

Have a bloody holiday

I guess even the holidays can’t escape the scenes of a great mystery. In this play, you’ll be asking who dunnit? Sleuth follows the story of Andrew Wyke who tricks his wife’s mistress into staging a robbery, but who’s really in control?

This Tony Award-winning play directed by Cherissa Richards, is described as “the ultimate game of cat and mouse.”

Sleuth will be showing at the Vertigo Theatre until Dec. 18. Now the question is, who will you choose to take with you?