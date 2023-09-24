MRU’s Journey to Indigenization

by · September 24, 2023

MRU is hosting truth and reconciliation events between Sept. 22 and Oct. 4 in honour of The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. Photo by Megan Creig

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector March 30, 2023

Archives