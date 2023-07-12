Death by Water: The OceanGate Billionaires & Fisherman Boat Refugees

by · July 12, 2023

Around the same time the OceanGate submersible titan was lost in the Atlantic ocean, a boat of migrants seeking asylum sank near Greece which left at least 78 dead. Photo courtesy of Pexels

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector March 30, 2023

Related Posts

No related posts.

Archives