Country artists that will take you down the backroads

By Mikaela Delos Santos, Publishing Editor

Just in time for Stampede season! There’s no other city that gets more ‘yeehaw’ than good ‘ole Calgary, Alberta. Home to Stampede and a neighbour of K-country views, escaping the fiddles and banjos is quite unlikely. Here are some artists that will convert you into loving country.

Zach Bryan

Starting off with a crowd favourite, Zach Bryan is country’s newest heartthrob. Teetering the fine line of country and folk, the Oklahoma native’s melodic writing and shy fervency in his voice will bring you back into a nostalgic feeling you’ve yet to experience. Starting off as a viral sensation on YouTube, Bryan released his first label album in 2019, DeAnn. From there on, there’s no stopping Bryan’s momentum.

There’s more to love about Bryan. He’s more than just a great voice and cute face, the Navy veteran possesses a god-given gift of crafting compelling stories in his lyrics. His vulnerability and heartbreak in his words will leave you falling deeply in love with him. Trust me when I say, his discography is the perfect example of ‘no skips’.

Start with the songs “Something in the Orange”, “Burn, Burn, Burn”, “Dawns”, and I guarantee you’ll be finding yourself deep into a Zach Bryan night.

ERNEST

True to his name, listening to ERNEST will leave you feeling warm with his earnest, breezy tunes. Born and raised in Nashville, the Tennessee influence is prominent in his music. Before signing with record label Big Loud in 2019, ERNEST was a writer for other artists such as Morgan Wallen, Jake Own, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, and Chris Lane.

There’s a playful humbleness in his music, uniquely upbeat and fun. FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM) Two Dozen Roses is more than just a compilation of songs— Ernest proves himself as a melodic storyteller that captures the feeling of love and loss from the perspective of a good-intentioned country lad.

Want a bouquet of roses embodied in songs? Start with “Sucker For Small Towns”, “Tennessee Queen”, and “Classic” and ERNEST will gladly deliver.

Sam Hunt

There’s a nice little charm about Sam Hunt— he’s managed to merge mainstream country and a one-of-a-kind essence to his music. The award-winning musician first made waves six years ago, with “Body Like A Back Road” peaking at number six on the Billboard 100, with 13 other songs making it to the prestigious list.

His songs have the quality of ‘made-for-radio’ while simultaneously being able to sound like a rare find on a stranger’s playlist. If his catchy beats don’t lure you in immediately, then it will eventually. If Bryan and ERNEST are your next-door country lovers, then Hunt is the bad boy you’ll irresistibly fall in love with.

My personal favorite from Hunt is “23”, but feel free to begin the hunt (get it?) with “Hard to Forget”, “Kinfolks”, and “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s”.

Country music is more than just twang — great country music gets you feeling young, free and in love. Trust me, with Bryan, ERNEST, and Hunt as your guides, you’ll be travelling down the right path of the backroads.