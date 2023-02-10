Fashion trends that have taken the world by storm

Marggyelen Carcache, Contributor

Growing up in a world where trends change more often than they stay, it has always been difficult to keep up with most. Even though keeping up with trends is challenging and sometimes even impossible, I take pride in the fact that fashion is one of the things that I actively keep up with. Fashion is one of the things that has reflected every major historical event perfectly. Many people look at it as if just the way someone dresses but in reality, it’s so much more than that.

Here are three fashion trends that had its time in the limelight and now are back for more.

There have been staple pieces throughout the years and one of my ultimate favourites is oversized fashion. This trend became extremely popular during the 1980s and into the 1990s, which allowed it to expand to denim and many other things. This style has recently made a comeback as Gen Z has determined that skinny jeans are to be exiled and many agreed. The year 2022 was owned by oversized fashion as it was all over everyone’s Instagram feed and it became a signature piece of clothing. Many, including Forbes and Vogue predict that this trend will only grow in strength due to the fact that even more forms of this style have made an appearance.

The next piece of clothing that that has made an iconic comeback takes us all the way back to the Victorian Era when corsets were in nearly every woman’s closet. They have been seen all over the world and have even been spotted on celebrities like Bella Hadid and Zendaya. This gives us an insight into the fact that corsets will be sticking around for a while and will not be going anywhere.

Cutouts, although a controversial trend, are also something that is here to stay. Cutouts first were brought to light back in the 1960s and have recently been seen all over different items of clothing. They vary from just a small cut in the middle of your dress to a more dramatic cutout near your waist. This trend does not seem to be slowing down but instead gaining more popularity, meaning that we have not seen the last of it yet.

Many forgotten styles have been brought back to life and these are just three of them. Social media plays a huge role in starting and ending trends. Many individuals fail to understand that clothes are not just pieces of fabric but they can tell many stories. They reflect what’s going on in the world and allow us to express ourselves through them, it’s a creative outlet many enjoy using. This is why tendencies regarding fashion are always altering and adapting accordingly to the changing world we live in.