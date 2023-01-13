Photo radar locations in Calgary for the new year

Mikaela Delos Santos, News Editor

The Calgary Police (CPS) share their radar locations for the first month of 2023.

Drivers should expect radar in the major Calgary highways such as Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail and Stoney Trail.

Meanwhile, the following communities that will be the radar focus for the month of January include Abbeydale, Arbour Lake, Braeside, Cedarbrae, Cityscape, Copperfield, Coventry Hills, Evergreen, Glendale, Killarney, Glengarry, Greenwood, Greenbriar, Hidden Valley, Hungtington Hills, Manchester, Mayland Heights, McKenzie Towne, Mission, New Brighton, North Haven, Panorama, Renfrew, Rosscarrock, Westgate, Saddle Ridge, South Calgary, Thorncliffe and Tuscany.

According to CPS, these cameras reduce collisions and create a safer driving environment. Fifty-eight Intersection Safety Cameras (ISC) are also placed throughout the city. These cameras photograph vehicles that enter intersections during all the phases of traffic light signals.

For Glendale Meadows resident Guillaume Lecoud, radars are a cash grab.

“I’d still rather not have a speeding camera even though they have made them more obvious to drivers.”

In November, the CPS announced that their radar vehicles will be more visible. Previous unmarked police vehicles used for speeding enforcement now have decals that say ‘Drive Safe.’ These changes are accompanied by Alberta’s automated traffic enforcement technology guideline back in 2021.