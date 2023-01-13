MRU welcomes back new Provost and VP Academic

Mikaela Delos Santos, News Editor

Mount Royal University (MRU) starts off the new year with a former dean as its new Provost and Academic Vice-President, Chad London.

Having served as the dean at University of Saskatchewan’s (USask) College of Kinesiology for the last six years, London comes back to MRU after previously working as a faculty member for two decades. From 1996 to 2016, London was the dean of the Faculty of Health, Community and Education at MRU.

As his time in office starts in the winter semester, London plans to continue upholding MRU’s academic standards. For London, one of MRU’s qualities as a university lies in its teaching.

“[MRU] Staff and faculty are exceptionally talented and that is imparted onto students in the classroom, along with the many interactions through support services offered on campus,” London explains.

The University’s dedication for indigenization and decolonization and equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) relations inspired London in leading academic programs. As a PhD holder in educational leadership, MRU’s commitment to indigenous and EDI relations has enticed London to come back and interact with the people of MRU.

“Supporting people is one of my strengths; I genuinely want to see others succeed in areas that get them excited, and develop as leaders themselves.”

At USask, some of London’s accomplishments included establishing an integrated combined degree in Kinesiology and Education, and launching a program for Indigenous youth in partnership with the Saskatoon Tribal Council.

London will be in attendance to greet faculty and employees at the Leaders’ Dialogue Jan. 16 at the Bella Concert Hall.