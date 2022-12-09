Album Review: Blue Rev by Polyvinyl; Transgressive

Blue Rev

Polyvinyl; Transgressive

Score: A+

The Canadian indie-pop band Alvvays have recently released their third studio album. This beautifully crafted album is identifiably Alvvays, the heavy use of instruments creates a palpable energy. After three albums, Alvvays have perfected their formula for creating delectable indie-pop hits.

Blue Rev is a breath of fresh air, this tightly composed album fits together perfectly like a puzzle. Witch tracks like “Belinda Says” and “Velveteen” are songs where Molly Rankin’s sweet voice gets to shine. Her vocals are accompanied by a catchy hook embraced by a mix of robust bass melody and synthetic drum patterns without drowning out their main vocalist, Rankin. Their lyrical focus on the unexpected changes in life is fitting for a coming-of-age movie, with lyrics of “Now that we’ve passed through many mirrors / I can’t believe we’re still the same” from “Mirrors.” And my personal favourite “Easy on your own?” perfectly depicts how aimless it can sometimes feel to be in your early 20s, featuring lyrics like “How do I gauge? / Whether this is stasis or change.”

In all, Blue Rev captures the dreamy indie-pop sound while still managing to explore and take risks with a few songs. Blue Rev does not stand apart from the band’s other two albums — it deepens it.

— Astrid Cunanan