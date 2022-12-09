5 films to get you into the Holiday season

Izabella Jaspar, Staff Writer

The end of the semester is finally upon us and this means stressing over finals and holding late-night study sessions. But it doesn’t mean you have to put a hold on the start of the holidays. Grab your favourite blanket and make yourself a warm cup of hot cocoa, add extra marshmallows on top, you deserve it! Here are five films to get you into the holiday spirit.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

When Halloween Town’s king Jack Skellington, uncovers Christmas Town he immediately creates a scheme to take over Christmas. But he soon realizes it is not as easy as it sounds when he face a series of trial and error. This Tim Burton Christmas classic explores what it means to celebrate Christmas and the importance of celebrating differences.

Klaus (2019)

This Netflix original is a feel-good movie you won’t forget about anytime soon. Klaus is about a partnership between a postman named Jesper and a woodsman named Klaus assigned with an important mission to bring the Christmas spirit to an unwelcoming town.

Polar Express (2004)

This childhood classic showcases a doubtful young boy who boards a magical train on Christmas Eve. He is taken on an adventure of a lifetime to self-discovery and learns the power of believing in one’s self.

Elf (2003)

If you want some comedic relief, this is the holiday movie for you. When Buddy the Elf is left to find his biological father in New York, he is taken on a wild journey as he builds new relationships and experiences new things. Most importantly, he attempts to build a relationship with his father, a cynical businessman, to bring back the Christmas spirit into his family.

Love Actually (2003)

Yes, when you look for it, you’ll discover that love certainly is all around. What is better than a romantic comedy? A holiday romantic comedy!

Follow the stories of nine different relationships as they work to navigate the feelings of love.

These movies immediately take me back to my childhood and make me reminisce about the magic of the holidays. Even though I live on my own now, putting these films on while I bake Christmas cookies brings me right back to my family’s living room.