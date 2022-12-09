7 unique events to explore during Christmas break

Keo Bunny, Features Editor

The holiday season is quickly approaching and there’s a variety of events happening locally. Aside from the run of the mill events like Christmas markets and visiting mall Santas, there’s also some unique experiences happening in Alberta and Calgary. Here are seven that might pique your interest.

Heebee-jeebees at Bella Concert Hall

These acapella hall-of-famers are performing at Mount Royal University’s Bella Concert Hall on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. The Heebee-jeebees, which includes Cedric Blary, Chris Herad, Ken Lima-Coelho and Johnathan Love, have performed with the likes of Paul Brandt and Harry Belafonte. Tickets are sold on the Taylor Centre for the Performing Arts’ website.

Alberta Polar Express

Looking for some holiday fun outside of Calgary? The Alberta Prairie Railway is hosting a Polar Express journey down in Stettler, Alberta. The train ride, set to the soundtrack of the film it’s inspired from, will also include hot chocolate and cookie treats by Polar Express chefs as well as a visit from Santa. The rides will be happening until Dec. 22. Tickets can be purchased on their website or by calling them at 1-800-282-3994.

CP Holiday Train

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday train is finally back on track after three years. The train aims to raise money, food and awareness for local food banks. The train will stop in Calgary at the South C-train parking lot at the Anderson C-Train station during its cross-country tour on Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

It’ll be accompanied by performers Aysanabee and Tenille Townes. The Holiday Train shows are free to attend but they encourage attendees to bring cash or non-perishable food items to help donate to their local food banks.

GlowYYC

This year, GlowYYC is bringing Christmas from around the world. From England, France, China, India to Holland and Mexico, this lightshow will include a variety of displays showcasing different countries. Located at the Nutrien Western Event Centre, they boast to have millions of lights. They’ll also have their iconic light tunnel and hanging lights as well as their LED swings and hopscotch. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Once Upon a Christmas

Heritage Park is inviting you to get lost in time and the spirit of Christmas. Combining the quaint charm of the past with holiday themes, this attraction offers plenty for you and your family to do. Some of the activities include snow painting, gingerbread decorating, carollers and even wagon rides through the area. They will be running this event Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

The Nutcracker

If you’re looking for something a little more traditional, Alberta Ballet is back with their yearly production of The Nutcracker. This classic tale showcases 120 performers and a live orchestra. According to their website, they also have some new surprises for people who’ve already seen the play before in Act 2’s Palace of the Sugar Plum Fairy. The show will run from Dec. 16 to Dec. 24. Tickets can be purchased on their website through TicketMaster.

Zoolights

Zoolights is also back at the Calgary Zoo. Running from Nov. 18 to Jan. 8, this Calgary winter entertainment staple is here for its 26th year. Aside from the classic skating rink, axe throwing and light tunnel, they’ll also have new experiences available in the Polar Wonderland, Prehistoric Park and a multi-sensory experience in the gorilla amphitheatre. Zoolights runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. most nights. To buy tickets check their website.