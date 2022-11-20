Meeting the Makers: A walk through MRU’s creative studio

by · November 20, 2022

Brian Jackson (left) and Audrey Burch (right), part of the maker team, stand in front of the 3D printers in their studio. Photo by Emily Kirsch

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Archives