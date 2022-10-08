Album Review: Here Comes Everybody by Spacey Jane

Here Comes Everybody

Spacey Jane

AWAL

Score: A

Indie rock band Spacey Jane has hit hard with their sophomore album Here Comes Everybody, acting as a string of anthems that ring true to young people dealing with self-loathing, heartache, and self-loving. In other words: growing up. The album represents the growth of heading for a low, sitting at the bottom, and then finally realizing you must accept how you got there to build yourself back up again.

Starting at a high with the upbeat sounds of “Sitting Up,” “Lunchtime” and “Lots of Nothing,” it’s not until you listen to Caleb Harper’s words do you realize just where things might be heading.

Tracks four to eight recall Harper’s times when he “just feels low”, all while in the midst of a relationship. It feels bittersweet to relate to any middle track on Here Comes Everybody, as it’s hard to deal with the reality that even love might not be enough to make you happy, but you find yourself singing along anyways, that’s how good it is.

The turning point comes at “Haircut” where Harper accepts what he cannot change, moves away from what holds him down, and finishes up by “Pulling Through” and apologizing to who he had to leave behind.

Here Comes Everybody has cemented Spacey Jane’s place as captivatingly beautiful storytellers, with songs and words that ring true to all young person’s thoughts and feelings. The album leaves a profound amount of space for the band to continue to grow and showcase their sound and lyricism. I, for one, am excited to see what will come.

— Abbie Riglin