2 unique performing groups to support in Calgary’s unique Pride in September

by Riggs Zyrille Vergara, Publishing Editor

One may wonder why while most queer-friendly countries celebrate Pride during June, Calgary seems to be alone in celebrating Pride in September. During the late 90s, Calgary did celebrate Pride in June but as more and more people gather to celebrate the queer community of this city, it has also become apparent that the weather during this month is too unpredictable.

So back in 2009, Calgary Pride moved the parade and the celebrations to the September long weekend. With the growing support, it was also then when it transitioned from a grassroots collective to an incorporated non-profit society. With this change, even more people started to come and show their support, and even more local queer organizations started forming.

If you’re looking for some organizations and groups determined to bring you the highest calibre of talent and entertainment in this city, look no further than these two unique queer performance arts organizations.

Cabaret Calgary

“Snug as a glove and smooth as silk,” that’s how the Cabaret Calgary productions company describes the quality of entertainment they bring to their audiences every time they perform.

With their mostly queer ensemble and group of talented artists, they bring curated customized experiences encompassing different performing styles. From burlesque, drag to live music and comedy, Cabaret Calgary has everything a crowd needs to be entertained and amped up.

Formed by four queer artists, each with their own unique style and strength when its comes to performing arts and entertainment, Cabaret Calgary offers many rotating performances all throughout different venues in Calgary, each one offering a unique experience.

From the brunch delight that they offer in The Attic Bar and Stage through an event called “Morning Glory Brunch” to the rock and roll fever they bring to their event “G-String” where they pair up with local bands, Cabaret Calgary has everything for everyone.

A notable event coming this Sept. 1 at Dickens is the Indigiqueer & Two-Spirit Cabaret which features many Indigenous drag and burlesque artists including Argintina Hailey, Prairi Cherri, Delilah Rosegold, Glitter Sauvage, Lola Chokecherry and The Vigil Aunties.

Vogue YYC

Voguing is a subculture formed by gay Black and Latino men on the dance floors of Harlem in New York City in the 1970s, to stand as a safe space of fashion and celebration away from bigots. It’s an elaborate event which consisted of dance competitions and fashion shows or “balls” from different “houses” or groups of queer people.

Voguing still continues today as that safe space, still with the trademark spinning limbs and dramatic struts on the dance floor while donning over-the-top garments, and that subculture lives in Calgary in a group called Vogue YYC.

Vogue YYC is known for their uniquely themed balls like their Kiki Cartoon Ball about the different animated series the millennial generation grew up with.

Aside from the balls that they hold, which are open for anyone to attend for a chance to win prizes, they also offer classes and workshops for those wanting to fully immerse themselves in the world of voguing.

This year on Aug. 31 at Twisted Element, they are holding the Y2K Kiki Ball paying homage to the fashion and pop culture of the early 2000s where they will have Aja from the hit reality drag competition show Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 9 & All Stars Season 3 and the voguing competition show Legendary Season 3.